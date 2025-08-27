Traffic Alert: 14 Orlando intersections to close for crosswalk repainting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is advising drivers that several intersections will be temporarily closed as crews repaint crosswalks.

The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered the City of Orlando to remove enhanced crosswalk and intersection treatments and replace them with traditional pavement markings.

The changes, mandated by state orders, aim to comply with state and federal law, affecting several locations throughout Orlando.

The work is expected to cause traffic delays and minor detours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for several days.

The affected intersections are:

• South Rosalind Avenue at East Jackson Street

• Church Street at South Rosalind Avenue

• Magnolia Avenue at East Concord Street

• Orange Avenue at Concord Street

• North Orange Avenue at East Central Boulevard

• South Orange Avenue at East Pine Street

• South Orange Avenue at Church Street

• Summerlin Avenue at Washington Street

• Amelia Street at Ronald Blocker Avenue

• Amelia Street at Chatham Avenue

• Amelia Street at Putnam Avenue

• Central Boulevard at North Eola Drive

• West Kaley Avenue at South Division Avenue

• Corrine Drive at East End Avenue

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based on prevailing or unexpected conditions, including weather.

Travelers are advised to follow posted detours while navigating the affected areas.

