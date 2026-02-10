Traffic alert: Hancock Road in Clermont shut down due to downed power lines

CLERMONT, Fla. — Hancock Road in Clermont is closed in both directions Tuesday due to downed power lines.

The closure is located in the area of Greater Pines Boulevard.

The Clermont Police Department reported that work crews are currently on the scene.

The crews are attempting to safely clear the roadway of the utility lines.

Officials encouraged drivers to find alternate routes to bypass the closure.

