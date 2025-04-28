Traffic Alert: Extended closure for a section of South Street begins Monday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Traffic headaches near Downtown Orlando could begin to rise on Monday.

That’s because on April 28, City of Orlando and Orlando Utilities Commission will start the next phase of the Summerlin Avenue Improvement Project.

This part of the project will put the squeeze on traffic along a well-traveled stretch of South Street.

Officials said the temporary traffic changes are necessary in their ongoing efforts to upgrade OUC’s drinking water and Orlando’s sanitary sewer and stormwater systems.

What does it mean for motorists?

For the next five months, drivers should prepare for delays on South Street and might even consider an alternate route.

South Street impact: Only one westbound lane of South Street will be open to traffic from South Mills Avenue to just west of Summerlin Avenue. Traffic on South Street will then resume three lanes.

Summerlin Avenue impact: Traffic traveling north and south on Summerlin Avenue will be rerouted around the closure between East Anderson Street and Pine Street.

Detour signage should help drivers navigate the temporary changes. As for the traffic headaches, an occasional aspirin might help over the next 150 days.

