Pedestrian killed in traffic crash near Orlando International Airport

Orlando police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Orlando International Airport.

5:45 a.m. update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have concluded their on-scene crash investigation and traffic appears to be flowing smoothly along Jeff Fuqua Boulevard to and from Orlando International Airport.

Original story:

A traffic crash involving a pedestrian could impact traffic patterns at Orlando International Airport early Friday morning.

Airport officials said the Orlando Police Department is investigating the incident near Garage B.

As of 4:30 a.m., the garage remained closed to traffic until further notice and all northbound traffic on Jeff Fuqua Boulevard was shut down, a GOAA spokesperson told Channel 9.

Drivers are being asked to follow police directions upon exiting the airport.

Traffic crash investigation at Orlando International Airport Orlando police investigate a crash involving at pedestrian at Orlando Int'l Airport early Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time in their commute to the airport this morning.

A Channel 9 news crew near the crash investigation reported that a medical examiner is on scene.

WFTV has reached out to OPD for more details about the crash.

Eyewitness News’ Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic at and around Orlando International Airport.

Watch her live traffic updates starting at 4:30 a.m. on Ch. 9 & TV 27.

