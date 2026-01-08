Traffic crash leaves 1 dead in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Lake County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened Thursday morning on Mascotte Empire Road in Groveland.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., a 2010 Lexus ES overturned at Justamere Lane, according to FHP.

Troopers said the driver died on scene.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

As of 8:45 a.m., FHP reported roadblock in both directions of Mascotte Empire Road.

