Wildwood police sergeant dies in traffic accident

WILDWOOD, Fla. — A member of the Wildwood Police Department has died following a tragic accident while on vacation.

Sgt. Richard Parrish was a well-respected and loved officer within the agency, according to department officials.

The department announced the passing of Parrish with a heavy heart, describing him as a valued leader.

Officials noted that his death is considered a significant loss for both the police force and the community he served.

Parrish was known within the agency for his commitment to public service and his professional standards.

In a statement released by the department, officials highlighted his impact on the force. “His work ethic, dedication and desire to serve the members of our community was unrivaled and his untimely death is a tremendous loss for us all,” the Wildwood Police Department stated.

The department is asking for community support as they mourn the loss of the sergeant.

Officials requested that the public keep Parrish, his family, loved ones and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

