Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns this winter with a new look at a classic performance

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Amway Center for two mesmerizing shows this December,

The renowned American rock band is known for its unique fusion of rock, classical, and orchestral elements.

Founded by Paul O’Neill in 1996, TSO has gained widespread recognition for their theatrical live performances that combine music, lights, and storytelling.

This year’s tour, hitting 62 cities, promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

“The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play two shows at the Amway Center on Friday, Dec. 22.

