Travel agent accused of defrauding Central Florida students out of class trip money

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County detectives are working with law enforcement in Massachusetts to arrest a man accused of taking money from more than 100 Seabreeze High School students for a class trip that never happened and the students weren’t refunded.

Detectives started investigating the Massachusetts-based Stone & Compass travel agency in May 2024. The company had coordinated international trip for 104 Seabreeze High School students.

Students signed agreements with Stone & Compass in 2023 for a nine-day class trip to Italy and Greece. That trip was supposed to begin on June 13, 2024.

Each student and chaperone paid $3,500 to the company, with some paying more.

The school alleges the travel agency took the money then canceled the trip without refunds.

The case was brought to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office by the state attorney’s office.

Detectives learned the company was being sued by multiple organizations across the country, including Flagler College. Seabreeze High School and Flagler College were the main victims.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stone & Compass’ owner, Robert Goodwin, for two counts of money laundering over $100,000 and two counts of organized scheme to defraud over $50,000. His bail was set at $4 million

Goodwin claimed to also be a victim of fraud, according to investigators.

