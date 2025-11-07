Travel agent shares tips amid FAA-mandated reduction in flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anxiety is high for some travelers just beginning their vacations in the City Beautiful amid a ten percent reduction in flights set to begin on Friday.

Orlando International airport is one of 40 airports that needs to comply with an order from the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce traffic because of the government shutdown.

U.S. airlines began canceling hundreds of flights Thursday, though the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said they have not received official notice from the FAA regarding a decrease in activity.

If you plan on travelling out of Orlando Internation Airport, or any of the 39 other impacted locations, travel agents recommend building flexibility into your schedule.

“You may have to be a little bit more nimble, but you’re still going to have a great time wherever you go,” said Christy Slavik, a travel agent and the owner of Mom Approved Travel.

Amid the government shutdown, Slavik told Channel 9 anyone looking to book holiday travel or vacation should consider going with an earlier flight, that way there are more options in case of a cancellation or delay.

She said that’s especially important if you need to get to your destination for a scheduled event.

“All of those Port Canaveral folks who were going out this weekend are probably a little nervous, especially if they tried to chance it and fly in the day-of of to try and save that hotel room, which we definitely recommend against,” said Slavik. “Allow for a little bit more flexibility.”

When scheduling, Slavik also recommends making sure your flight isn’t the last one of the day to your destination, that way there are alternatives.

For a list of flight statuses, click here .

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group