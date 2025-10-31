Travelers, employees frustrated amid major delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Travelers heading through Orlando International Airport (MCO) Thursday night were met with frustration after the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed widespread staffing issues leading to significant air traffic disruptions.

Some passengers said they were forced to wait hours for updates. “We are with two children, so it’s gonna be bad for us,” said traveler Blanca Nieves, who was flying to Puerto Rico. “Our flight is going to be two hours behind. They didn’t say why, they said we will have to wait two more hours here.”

Others in Central Florida were feeling the impact from afar. Orlando resident April Woods said her parents were stranded in Georgia after their flight to Orlando was delayed. “My parents let me know when they were in Atlanta that it was going to be a delayed flight because they did say it was because of air traffic controller,” Woods said.

According to the FAA, average delays reached 161 minutes Thursday for flights arriving and departing Orlando International. Officials cited staffing shortages, particularly among air traffic controllers, as the main cause.

The disruptions come as thousands of TSA and FAA employees are working without pay or have been furloughed amid the ongoing government shutdown. Some of those employees were seen picketing outside MCO on Thursday.

“At the end of the day, our business is safety, and we will keep it safe,” said Douglas Lowe, Regional Vice President of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists. “But the impacts to the flying public will be delays as the shutdown continues on. Our message is pretty simple – the shutdown needs to end.”

As the holiday season approaches, travelers are growing increasingly anxious about what could come next. “We are going to Nebraska for Thanksgiving, so it could end up being a big impact to our family,” Woods said. Lowe added, “My hope is that everyone comes together and recognizes that this shutdown is not healthy.”

The FAA’s advisory warning of extended wait times remains in effect until 3 a.m. Friday.

