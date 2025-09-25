Traveling horse veterinarian arrested in Marion County, accused of sex crimes with minor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating a traveling veterinarian who is accused of sex crimes with a minor.

Investigators said Gregory Ford, a traveling horse veterinarian, was arrested for sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16 and 17.

Ford, 52, was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegations surfaced of a two-year sexual relationship with a juvenile victim.

The victim reported that the abuse occurred while traveling with Ford across the United States, prompting involvement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Detective Josue Rivera of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, which began after receiving reports from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

The victim disclosed that the sexual abuse occurred at Ford’s residence in Marion County in May 2025.

She provided detailed accounts of the abuse and mentioned exchanging sexually explicit images with Ford.

Ford allegedly sent messages to the victim’s family, admitting to the abuse and expressing his desire to marry the victim. He stated he would never regret their relationship, according to a report.

Due to Ford’s profession as a traveling veterinarian, detectives and the FBI suspect there may be additional victims across the country.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Rivera at (352) 369-6749.

Ford remains in custody at the Marion County Jail without bond, as the investigation continues to determine if there are more victims nationwide.

