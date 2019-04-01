0 Trial for Orlando man accused of killing wife may be delayed, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. - The full homicide report for Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, whom Orlando police believe was killed by her husband last year, has not been completed and could delay the trial, according to court proceedings.

Cooper-Tronnes was found dead in her Delaney Park home last year. Her husband, David Tronnes, is charged in her death.

At a court hearing Monday, Tronnes sat and watched silently as attorneys hashed out issues with the judge in his murder case.

The first issue focused on 135 pages of documents from Legal Zoom dealing with Tronnes’s finances.

“The defendant can’t have attorney-client privilege with legalzoom.com because they specifically tell the defendant they are not attorneys,” said Ryan Vescio, an assistant state attorney.

The defense is trying to keep prosecutors from getting a hold of the documents, but couldn’t provide a legal reason to do so.

“I don’t have enough evidence. I don’t have any evidence to establish there was an attorney-client relationship,” said Judge John Kest.

Still, the judge said he will review the documents just to make sure before giving the defense the go-ahead to look at them.

The other issue had to do with the crime itself. The full homicide report from the lead OPD detective still isn’t complete.

“As I said previous, and I hate to keep harping on it…we are still waiting for the homicide investigation report,” said Robert Mandell, defense attorney.

The defense said they’re waiting for that report before hiring witness and doing depositions. Mandell said waiting this long is highly unusual.

Kest even expressed concern that this could cause a delay in the trial.

“I want the officer to be aware that they alone, by not completing that report, may end up pushing a trial date and moving a trial date on us,” he said.



