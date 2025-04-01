Trial set to begin for man accused of raping women at bus stops in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for an Orange County man accused of raping several women is underway.

Jury selection began Monday for the trial of Nelson Odige.

Investigators say Odige raped several women at gunpoint at bus stops in Pine Hills in 2023.

Odige will be tried on multiple counts of sexual battery with a firearm and kidnapping.

