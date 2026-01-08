Trial for teen accused in Orlando mass shooting set to begin

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jury selection is underway for a teenager accused of a mass shooting in Orlando in 2024.

Prosecutors say Jaylen Edgar killed two people and hurt several others as crowds gathered Downtown to celebrate Halloween.

The Orlando Police Department said Edgar targeted victims at random.

Edgar, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was charged as an adult.

At a hearing on Wednesday, he attempted to get a new attorney.

In a hand written letter to the judge, Edgar cited mental health concerns and claimed his lawyer ignored key evidence.

The judge quickly dismissed his request and decided that the trial would move forward as scheduled.

Opening statements are expected to get underway on Monday.

