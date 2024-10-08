Troopers activates emergency shoulder use for evacuations on I-75 and I-4 amid heavy traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said heavy traffic patterns are flowing northbound and eastbound on all roadways.

FHP said the Emergency Shoulder Use was activated Monday afternoon to assist with evacuations on Interstate 75 and Interstate 4.

The ESU is only for the inside left shoulder for northbound I-75 and eastbound I-4.

Troopers said for those wanting to evacuate, the time is now.

The Bay Area bridge closes when winds are consistently 45 mph or higher and when troopers deem the roadway condition a danger to public safety.

Motorists should prepare for the possibility of the closure of all four bridges.

