Troopers end high-speed chase with massive drug bust in Central Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers said a wild police chase through Polk County ended in a major drug bust.

Troopers discovered over 150 pounds of marijuana following a high-speed chase this week.

Officials said the driver attempted to evade capture, prompting troopers to employ a PIT maneuver to halt the suspect’s vehicle.

In addition to the marijuana, troopers seized $40,000 in cash from the suspect’s vehicle.

