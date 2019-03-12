0 Troopers find car they believe was involved in fatal hit-and-run crash on Beachline

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A damaged car parked at a Brevard County home is believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last month on State Road 528, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger fled after fatally striking Robert Henschel, 70, of Wisconsin, at about 11 p.m. Feb. 23.

Troopers said Henschel's vehicle was stopped because he ran out of gas after dropping someone off at Orlando International Airport.

They said he was standing outside of the car and speaking to a good Samaritan when he was hit by the passing Charger.

Troopers have not disclosed the identity of the driver, who said he had hit a deer. They said they consider him a person of interest.

Parts of the car have been sent to a lab for testing, investigators said.

"Had this driver stayed on scene and there were no issues with his license or he wasn't impaired, he would (have) not probably been charged in this crash, because the vehicle was still in the roadway," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

She said the person who was driving the car could face four years in prison if charged and convicted.

Upon learning of troopers' discovery, Henschel's relatives said they are hopeful the driver will be arrested, Montes said.

Investigators said people called in tips to FHP and Crimeline.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

