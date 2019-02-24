  • Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run crash on SR-528 in Orange County, troopers say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for help finding the driver who left the scene of a deadly crash Saturday night on State Road 528 in Orange County.

    The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of SR-528, about 4 miles east of SR-520, investigators said.

    Troopers said the driver of a maroon Ford Mustang hit a man on the side of the highway who had pulled over after running out of gas.

    The victim of the crash was 70-year-old Wisconsin resident Robert Henschel, troopers said.

    A witness at the scene told investigators that Henschel walked to the rear of his vehicle before he was struck by the hit-and-run driver.

    Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

