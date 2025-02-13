Pedestrian dies after being struck by suspect during police pursuit in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened during a police pursuit.

11:00 a.m. update:

The Orlando Police Department has released the following statement to WFTV in regard to the incident:

“On February 13, 2025, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) was conducting a traffic infraction investigation when the incident led to a crash and the arrest of

Dornell Bargnare.

The crash, which occurred at the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street, involved Bargnare fleeing from the Orlando Police Department. The

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is handling the investigation related to the traffic accident.

Bargnare, who was arrested following the crash, faces charges of Burglary and Resisting Without Violence. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation

progresses.

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Orlando Police Department has confirmed that once the traffic investigation is completed, OPD will conduct an internal

investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred in connection with the incident.

At this time, no further details can be released due to the active status of the investigation.”

9:25 a.m. update:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a police pursuit in Orlando ended in a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street.

Troopers said a driver fleeing Orlando police lost control and struck a pedestrian in the area.

The pursuing officer also struck the victim, troopers said.

Troopers identified the driver as 30-year-old Orlando resident Dorell Bargnare.

Bargnare was arrested on several charges and booked into the Orange County Jail.

He is set to make his first appearance in court at 1 p.m.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Orange County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on South Rio Grande Avenue and Indiana Street in Orlando.

A Channel 9 crew arrived to find both Orange County deputies and Orlando police officers at the large scene.

A law enforcement helicopter was also circling overhead.

WFTV has since learned that FHP is in charge of the investigation.

We have reached out to the agency to ask for more details about this case, including what led to the fatal crash and who it involved.

