Troopers investigate deadly crash on Sand Lake Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred early Thursday morning on a busy road in Orlando.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sand Lake Road, near the intersection of Sand Lake Pointe Loop.

The crash had all westbound lanes of Sand Lake Road closed for several hours, but they have since reopened.

Troopers said they are actively investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials have not said how many people were hurt.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

