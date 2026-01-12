Troopers investigate fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 455

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Lake County.

A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling northbound on County Road 455 when the rider lost control.

The rider failed to negotiate the curve, and the motorcycle veered off the road to the right, causing the rider to be thrown from the vehicle.

Troopers were called to the scene, where they pronounced the rider dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group