Troopers share important safety tips for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 spoke with the Florida Highway Patrol about important safety reminders are Central Florida prepares to celebrate Halloween.

Troopers say it’s important for everyone to keep safety in mind.

Everyone needs to be on guard and look out for kids and parents walking around.

Halloween is a fun time for kids, but it can also be a dangerous time for motorists.

With more children out and about, it’s crucial to be extra cautious.

Here are some tips for drivers to keep everyone safe:

- Stay alert: Neighborhoods may be more congested than usual. Children may dart into the street without looking, so slow down and be alert.

- Avoid distractions: Put away your phone and focus on the road.

- Yield to pedestrians: If you see a child crossing the street, yield the right of way.

And if you’re going to be drinking, don’t drive.

Troopers say a few simple precautions can help ensure a safe and happy Halloween for everyone.

