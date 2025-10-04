Tropical low brings rain and cooler temps to Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are tracking a weak tropical low in the Bahamas, which is already impacting Florida. This is not going to become a tropical storm, but we could see some heavy rain this weekend.

Due to the projected rainfall totals, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch along our coast. Areas could see between three and five inches of rain, and Orlando will likely have between half an inch and two inches.

Morning Forecast: Saturay, October 4, 2025 (WFTV)

Our temperatures are also being affected. Highs today will struggle to get into the mid-80s.

Once this low clears up in the middle of the day tomorrow we will begin to see drier air back in central Florida and afternoon temperatures return to the upper 80s.

