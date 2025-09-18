Tropical Storm Gabrielle could become hurricane next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Gabrielle remained disorganized Thursday morning but is still forecast to become a hurricane next week.

The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had winds of 50 mph.

Little change is strength is expected this week, but gradual intensification is still forecast over the weekend.

It is now forecast to become a hurricane on Monday.

Gabrielle is expected to continue moving northwestward over the next several days and eventually turn northward.

The storm is anticipated to stay north of the Lesser Antilles and will likely stay well away from the United States.

Interests in Bermuda should monitor Gabrielle in the coming days, as there is high uncertainty as to the exact track.

Gabrielle formed late Wednesday morning and is the seventh named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Elsewhere, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa on Friday. The system could slowly develop this weekend into early next week in the open Atlantic. This currently has a low development chance.

