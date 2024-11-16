Tropical Storm Sara lingers off Honduras coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Sara remains stationary along the coastline of Honduras, continuing to bring torrential rainfall to the area.

9:53 a.m. Update:

It is slowly starting to pull away from the coastline of Honduras but still bringing excessive rainfall to the area.

Major flash flooding and mudslide concerns.

Sara is expected to weaken and fall apart as it moves over the Yucatan late Sunday evening.

Tropical Storm Sara

Original Story:

Tropical Storm Sara remains stationary along the coastline of Honduras, continuing to bring torrential rainfall to the area.

There are major flash flooding and mudslide concerns.

Tropical Storm Sara is expected to weaken and fall apart as it moves over the Yucatan late Sunday night.

Next week, moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Sara will make our next cold front.

Weather 11/16

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group