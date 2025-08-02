Tropics stay calm with no storms expected in the next week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain quiet for now with no tropical activity expected over the next 7 days.

Plenty of Saharan dust is preventing storm development in the central Atlantic.

However, one area we are monitoring is off the Carolina coast, where warmer waters and favorable conditions are becoming more likely to support a possible tropical wave.

The good news is that we do not expect a storm to develop and make landfall in the United States.

If we observe any development, it will be a short-lived storm that moves off into the north-central Atlantic.

We will be watching this area closely, especially in the middle of this upcoming week, when we will have a much clearer picture than we do now.

