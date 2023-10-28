Tropics: Tammy impacts Florida’s beaches; 2 low-pressure areas bear watching

ORLANDO, Fla. — After redeveloping Friday morning, Tropical Storm Tammy continues to spin in the open Atlantic.

Tammy won’t pose a direct threat to Florida, Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Saturday.

But despite the storm’s distance from the Sunshine State, Tammy is contributing to dangerous rip currents at Central Florida’s beaches.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two areas of low pressure, one in the Southwest Caribbean, the other near Puerto Rico.

Further tropical development is possible for both in the coming week.

“It’s something we’ll be keeping a close eye on,” Crimi said.

Meantime, your weekend weather looks pretty nice in Central Florida.

Expect warm and breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, with little chance for rain.

And remember, if you plan to spend time at the beach, be vigilant of that potentially dangerous surf.

