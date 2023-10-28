Tropics: Tammy impacts Florida’s beaches; 2 low-pressure areas bear watching

ORLANDO, Fla. — After redeveloping Friday morning, Tropical Storm Tammy continues to spin in the open Atlantic.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Tammy won’t pose a direct threat to Florida, Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Saturday.
But despite the storm’s distance from the Sunshine State, Tammy is contributing to dangerous rip currents at Central Florida’s beaches.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring two areas of low pressure, one in the Southwest Caribbean, the other near Puerto Rico.
READ: Official: Children hurt by electric golf cart at Kissimmee Halloween event
Further tropical development is possible for both in the coming week.
“It’s something we’ll be keeping a close eye on,” Crimi said.
WATCH: Week 10: Football Friday Night on 9
Meantime, your weekend weather looks pretty nice in Central Florida.
Expect warm and breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday, with little chance for rain.
READ: Warm, breezy Saturday on tap for Central Florida; beachgoers should expect rough, dangerous surf
And remember, if you plan to spend time at the beach, be vigilant of that potentially dangerous surf.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group