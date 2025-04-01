Truck fire causes closure of I-4 in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are responding to a truck fire on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

All lanes on I-4 eastbound are closed at mile marker 109 in Deltona. Firefighters are on the scene trying to put the fire out.

Drivers in the area should expect a major delay.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it was an RV towing a pickup that became engulfed in flames,

