Trump endorses Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Jimmy Patronis for Florida’s 1st congressional district, the position previously held by Matt Gaetz.

Trump touted Patronis’ deep ties to the Sunshine State as a fourth-generation Floridian.

Patronis serves as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer.

Patronis submitted his resignation from the cabinet position on Monday, effective March 31.

A short time later, he officially entered the race for Florida’s Congressional District 1.

Special election dates have also been scheduled to replace U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz of Florida.

Waltz was tapped by Trump to serve as National Security Advisor.

A special primary election for congressional District 6, which includes parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, and Volusia counties, will take place on Jan. 28.

A special general election will be held on April 1.

