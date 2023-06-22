TS Bret moves into Caribbean as Tropical Depression 4 forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret will enter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.

Bret is then forecast to weaken when it is south of Puerto Rico.

The storm system is moving west at 15 mph.

Bret currently has winds around 70 mph.

Tropical Storm Bret Thursday morning

There are a few more tropical systems in the Atlantic that are being monitored by Channel 9 meteorologists.

Tropical Depression 4 formed Thursday morning and could strengthen into a named storm over the next few days.

Tropical Depression 4 Thursday morning

If it becomes named, it will be called Cindy.

Thankfully, none of the storm systems are currently forecast to impact Florida.

