TS Bret moves into Caribbean as Tropical Depression 4 forms in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret will enter the Caribbean as a strong tropical storm or hurricane.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bret is then forecast to weaken when it is south of Puerto Rico.
The storm system is moving west at 15 mph.
Watch: Tropical Storm Bret slowly strengthens, expected to weaken to depression by weekend
Bret currently has winds around 70 mph.
There are a few more tropical systems in the Atlantic that are being monitored by Channel 9 meteorologists.
Read: Hurricane season: Are you ready? Survey says many Floridians are not
Tropical Depression 4 formed Thursday morning and could strengthen into a named storm over the next few days.
If it becomes named, it will be called Cindy.
Read: NOAA forecasters release predictions for 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
Thankfully, none of the storm systems are currently forecast to impact Florida.
Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group