Tupperware Heights: Apartments and more proposed near SunRail station

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A mixed-used project with apartments has been proposed near aSunRailstation at the border of Orange and Osceola counties.

The Tupperware Heights development, to be built at the northeast corner of South Orange Blossom Trail and Mary Louis Lane, also would feature office and commercial components, according to Orange County documents.

Read: Rainy day ahead for Central Florida on Saturday

A site plan shows an outline for six buildings with 314 apartments and 554 parking spaces, including 48 garage spaces. The application notes the apartments – with a maximum building height of 85 feet and minimum living area of 550 square feet – would not be built under the affordable housing umbrella.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group