TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park recently welcomed two critically endangered African penguin chicks into its care.

The two chicks hatched on Aug. 29 and Sept. 27 following a roughly 38-day incubation period, bringing the zoo’s penguin population to 18 birds.

Both births occurred under the African Penguin Species Survival Plan, a cooperative breeding effort among institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The initiative coordinates pairings across participating facilities to help sustain and protect threatened wildlife species.

The first chick’s parents, Kai and Tuxie, are first-time parents paired through the survival plan. The second chick was born to Rocky and Thumbelina, a pair that has successfully produced several chicks together for the program. The sex of the two new chicks has not yet been determined, according to zoo staff.

African penguins are flightless birds native to South Africa and Namibia and rank among the smallest penguin species in the world.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the bird as critically endangered on its Red List of Threatened Species.

Wild populations have declined 75% over the past two decades as a result of habitat loss, human disturbance and a scarcity of prey fish.

In addition to the penguins, the zoo’s bird care team oversaw the hatching of a black-naped fruit dove chick on Oct. 28. The arrival represents the second time the dove species has hatched at ZooTampa.

Staff members previously hand-raised the breeding pair’s first offspring, which the zoo described as only the second successful hand-raising of the species in Association of Zoos and Aquariums history. The young dove is visible alongside its parents in the Australasia Aviary.

The young penguins will continue to develop behind the scenes under the care of their parents and veterinary staff.

Zoo officials said the care team hopes to introduce the two chicks to the rest of the colony at Penguin Beach in a few weeks, after they fledge and start to swim.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group