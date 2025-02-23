Two injured in small plane crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a plane crash in Lake County on Sunday, according to the Lake County officials.

The plane went down in the middle of Lake Dora around 2:10 p.m. with two people on board, officials said.

Officials tell Channel 9 the cause of the crash is still unknown.

The two occupants were able to escape.

According to officials, one person sustained minor injuries, while the second person was transported to a hospital with facial injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group