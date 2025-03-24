Tyre Sampson: Teen remembered 3 years after fatal fall from Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks three years since a teenager fell from the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride and died.

Tyre Sampson was just 14 years old when it happened.

Investigators say he was visiting ICON Park from out of town.

They said he slipped from his seat, which had been modified to fit larger riders.

Tyre’s parents later sued the ride manufacturer.

In December, a jury ruled that the company should pay them $310 million.

In the wake of the tragedy, state lawmakers passed the Tyre Sampson Act.

The law requires clear signage for height and weight limits, expands operator training, and mandates stricter maintenance rules.

There are also unannounced inspections to ensure compliance, plus a new seat belt requirement for rides over 100 feet tall.

