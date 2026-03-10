Uber opens female-driver option in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — An experimental Uber feature that allows women to request female drivers is now available in Central Florida.

The option expanded nationwide Monday after a testing phase in select cities last summer.

The ride-hailing company previously tested the program in a small number of markets before the broader rollout.

In addition to adult women, the feature is available for teenagers using the service.

Under the update, teens can specifically request female drivers when booking a ride through the app.

The preference settings also apply to those operating the vehicles.

Female drivers can now adjust their individual app settings to only pick up women passengers.

