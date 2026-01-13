Uber riders seeing cheaper trips in Florida due to lower insurance costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — New data from Uber shows riders are saving money on trips thanks to lower insurance costs.

Uber riders have saved about $10 million since March due to lower insurance costs, which have contributed to fare increases in Florida being up to 6% lower than in other states.

The reduction in insurance costs has led to significant savings for Uber riders in Florida, with government-mandated insurance now making up about 19% of a rider’s fare, down 2% from the previous year.

Since the adoption of lower insurance rates, Uber reports that riders in Florida are enjoying fares that are significantly lower compared to the rest of the country.

The overall impact of this change in insurance costs translates to a more attractive pricing structure for Uber riders, giving them a financial advantage that is not seen elsewhere.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group