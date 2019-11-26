0 UCF frat suspended after complaint alleges pledges forced to sell, use drugs, carry around pet fish

ORLANDO, Fla. - A UCF fraternity is suspended after someone who identified themselves as a member made an anonymous complaint alleging that pledges were forced to use and sell drugs, as well as participate in multiple “demeaning” activities ranging from carrying around pet fish to being screamed at in dark hallways.

The university said the complaint was made by someone who said they are a Kappa Sigma member on Nov. 18 through the school’s hazing hotline. Three days later, the university sent the fraternity a letter letting members know that the organization was suspected effective immediately.

In the complaint, the member states that pledges are subject to “rigorous hazing,” which includes everything from being forced to do everything from drive members wherever they please whenever they please, to clean the fraternity house and walk members’ dogs.

The complaint goes on to say that members are often forced to drink entire bottles of alcohol and smoke marijuana. The complainant says members who live in the frat house are known to have “large amounts” of illegal drugs including cocaine and marijuana that they openly sell to other members and pledges.

The report also states that pledges are forced to sell members their prescribed drugs, including Adderall.

The complainant said pledges and members go along with these demands, so they’re not kicked out of the fraternity.

The member who made the complaint said he asked to remain anonymous in fear of backlash from other members.

According to the suspension letter sent from the Office of Student Conduct, the Kappa Sigma fraternity is prohibited from participating in on- or off-campus activities at least until a scheduled hearing on the issues, including drug-related misconduct and hazing, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 5.

