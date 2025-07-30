UCF launches Institute of AI to advance research and education across disciplines

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida (UCF) launched the Institute of Artificial Intelligence (IAI), aiming to advance AI research and talent across disciplines.

The institute will unite over 25 faculty from four colleges—Business, Engineering, Medicine, and Sciences—to promote collaborative AI research and education.

“AI is massively transforming how we live, work and learn. As Florida’s Premier Engineering and Technology University, UCF is uniquely positioned to lead in this critical space,” said UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright.

The IAI will focus on research, application partnerships, and education to strengthen students’ AI skills and give them a workforce advantage.

UCF’s computer vision research is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation, with faculty obtaining substantial funding from agencies like DARPA, IARPA, and the NSF.

