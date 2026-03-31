UCF police arrest suspect linked to stolen SUV and multiple campus burglaries

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police arrested a suspect they said was linked to a stolen car and several campus burglaries.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Student Union just hours after the vehicle was reported stolen.

The arrest followed overnight reports of a suspicious vehicle circling one of the main campus’s parking lots.

Officers responded to the scene after witnesses reported occupants pulling on door handles, but the suspects were not immediately located due to a reporting delay.

The suspect faces a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, with additional charges pending.

Detectives said they tracked a laptop inside the stolen vehicle to an off-campus address to help identify the suspect.

Police said surveillance cameras and license plate readers identified an SUV matching the description of a suspicious vehicle reported earlier.

Video footage eventually led officers to the Student Union, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said they found no signs of forced entry in any of the reported cases.

UCF police said the stolen vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside.

Following the arrest, both the vehicle and the laptop were returned to the owner.

Officers believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone who may have been impacted to file a report by calling the non-emergency line at 407-823-5555.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS or through the organization’s website.

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