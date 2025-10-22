UCF professor accused of attacking middle schooler over e-bike incident, police say

OVIDEO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida professor is on paid leave after an alleged altercation with a middle schooler.

Police said Shuo Sean Pang has been charged with battery and trespassing following an incident with a middle school student on an e-bike.

According to a report, Pang allegedly chased a student onto the Jackson Heights Middle School campus and attacked him for riding too fast on an e-bike.

Investigators said Pang yelled at the boy to slow down as he rode to school, and when the student refused, Pang followed him on foot onto the school grounds.

Police said Pang grabbed the boy’s arm and smacked his helmet off his head, claiming it was not worn properly.

A friend of the student who tried to intervene was also allegedly shoved by Pang.

