ULA set to launch Amazon’s Kuiper 1 mission from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Crews on Florida’s Space Coast are preparing for a rocket launch on Monday.

Amazon is counting down to the launch of a batch of satellites that could compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

The online retailer will launch a batch of Project Kuiper satellites from an Atlas V rocket.

Amazon says the satellites will eventually join a network of over 3,000 satellites already in orbit.

The launch window will be open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

