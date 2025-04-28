ULA set to launch Amazon’s Kuiper 1 mission from Florida

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Crews on Florida’s Space Coast are preparing for a rocket launch on Monday.
Amazon is counting down to the launch of a batch of satellites that could compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.
The online retailer will launch a batch of Project Kuiper satellites from an Atlas V rocket.
Amazon says the satellites will eventually join a network of over 3,000 satellites already in orbit.
The launch window will be open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
