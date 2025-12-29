Unborn child dies following RV crash in Marion, 13 critically injured

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy and an unborn child were killed in a crash Saturday morning in Marion County involving a motorhome and an SUV.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and County Road 316. The motorhome was carrying 15 people, all from Springfield, Ohio, when it collided with the SUV.

Troopers said the motorhome was south on U.S. 27 and the SUV west on County Road 316 when they collided. The motorhome overturned, causing fatalities and injuries.

A 5-year-old boy died at the scene, and an unborn child of a woman in the vehicle also died. The 59-year-old driver had minor injuries, while 13 other passengers were critically injured and hospitalized.

The 25-year-old Old Town woman driving the SUV suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed no occupants in either vehicle wore seat belts during the accident.

After the incident, authorities closed the roadway for several hours to investigate, but it has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

