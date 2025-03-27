United Airlines and Orlando International Airport take flight on new $315M venture

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) and United Airlines have officially broken ground on a $315 million technical operations complex, marking a significant investment in Central Florida’s aviation infrastructure.

The state-of-the-art facility will centralize United Airlines’ maintenance operations at MCO, bringing together over 1,000 technical operations employees.

This consolidation is expected to enhance operational efficiency and contribute positively to the local economy.

The complex will feature a maintenance hangar capable of accommodating multiple aircraft types, along with warehouses, shops, and office spaces.

This development underscores United Airlines’ commitment to operational excellence and supports its growing fleet.

Financially, United Airlines will pay $6.7 million in rent during the two-year construction phase.

Once operational, the 30-year lease is expected to generate approximately $141.35 million in revenue, with an additional $88.12 million if a 10-year extension is exercised.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-2025, with completion expected by late 2027.

This will mark a new era for aviation in Orlando.

This investment enhances the airport’s capabilities and solidifies Orlando’s position as a key player in the aviation industry.

