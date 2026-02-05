United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket prepares for national security mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance is making final preparations for its next Vulcan rocket launch.

The launch is set for Feb. 12 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission is designed to deploy a surveillance system into orbit to support U.S. national security operations.

The rocket is currently on the pad as the company enters the final stages of flight preparation.

This mission marks the second official national security mission for the Vulcan rocket.

