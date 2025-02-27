Universal to fund $2M for crucial Sunshine Corridor rail study

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Universal Destinations and Experiences will help fund a study for the Sunshine Corridor.

The theme park company — part of Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA) — will provide $2 million through its Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District for the development and environment study for the shared corridor for commuter rail SunRail and intercity rail service Brightline.

The funding was announced at the Feb. 27 meeting of SunRail’s Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.

