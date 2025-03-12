Universal Orlando reveals all-new Epic Universe merchandise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort revealed its upcoming collection of merchandise for its new Universal Epic Universe.

Guest will be able to purchase an assortment of merchandise from apparel to collectibles at over 20 retail locations.

From The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe, fans from each universe can find merchandise.

“The groundbreaking, immersive worlds of Epic Universe created the dream opportunity for us to design a first-of-its-kind merchandise program that brings these iconic stories to fans in new and innovative ways,” said Justin Lafoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer, Universal Destinations & Experiences. “We are thrilled to bring fan-favorite worlds to life and give guests the chance to bring home a piece of their adventures with them.”

Here is a look at the merchandise collections:

0 of 21 Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic (WFTV) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise Dark Universe (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise Dark Universe (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise Dark Universe (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO) Universal Orlando Resort reveals all-new Universal Epic merchandise Dark Universe (UNIVERSAL ORLANDO)

Universal Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group