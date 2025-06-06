Universal released new details for the first haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resorts is preparing for spooky season as they announced the first haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.

For the first time ever, horror and video game fans will step into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout.

According to Universal, fans can travel into the vaults and be attacked by raiders, escape to the wasteland, and be confronted by the bounty hunter, The Ghoul.

“The cinematic series is set in the year 2296, two hundred years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent hellscape known as The Wasteland crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while gentle citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters known as Vaults.” Universal Orlando said.

Earlier this week, Universal released the first teaser for Halloween Horror Nights: “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which will scare fans of the popular video game franchise.

The video game, book series, and 2023 Blumhouse movie follow animatronics from an abandoned children’s pizza restaurant that come to life and kill.

The haunted house will be open on select nights from August 29th to November 2nd, alongside other haunted houses.

There are 10 haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, and more.

