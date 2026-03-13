Unsettled weather pattern to bring rain and storms through Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have Weather On the Way, as rain chances are on the rise and cooler weather is ahead.

A few light showers will be possible tonight, but many will stay dry. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday Afternoon WX Report Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13, 2026

Scattered showers and a few storms are becoming more likely for Saturday. A washout is not expected, with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Afternoon WX Report Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13, 2026

Even more moisture pushes in for Sunday. Periods of rain and storms are likely, with some storms potentially becoming strong.

Highs on Sunday will push into the mid-80s.

Friday Afternoon WX Report Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13, 2026

The unsettled weather pattern continues into Monday. More rain and storms will develop, with highs in the low 80s.

A strong cold front blasts through the region in the middle of next week, bringing much cooler air. Highs for St. Patrick’s Day will struggle to climb into the low 60s.

Friday Afternoon WX Report Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13, 2026

A slow warming trend is likely for the back end of next week, with highs back in the 70s and a few light rain showers by Thursday.

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