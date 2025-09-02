Upgrade plans approved for Brevard County hospital

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Health First board of directors has approved a master plan for significant upgrades at Viera Hospital.

The plan includes the construction of a new five-story hospital tower, which will expand emergency, surgical and cardiac services, as well as add new inpatient beds.

Currently, Viera Hospital operates 98 licensed beds and added 14 new labor and delivery beds in 2024.

Last month, the hospital earned a third consecutive five-star overall hospital quality rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

