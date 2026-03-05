U.S. declares disaster for Florida agriculture industry

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. agriculture secretary approved a disaster declaration to provide federal assistance to Florida farmers following recent freezes.

The weather events caused an estimated $3.1 billion in losses across the state’s agricultural industry.

The federal declaration allows farmers to access aid programs to help recover from significant crop damage.

State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson reported that the industry faces a massive financial recovery effort after the freezing temperatures hit several regions.

This assistance is intended to help the state’s agriculture industry recover and maintain operations after the weather-related setbacks.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, such declarations typically allow farmers to apply for low-interest emergency loans and other support programs.

